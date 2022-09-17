The Canberra Times
Russia takes National Capital Authority to court over 'unlawful' eviction

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 17 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:40am
Construction materials lie unused on the Yarralumla site. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Hopes of a negotiated settlement between the Russian embassy and the National Capital Authority have faded: Russia has formally gone to court to sue the NCA after the planning authority withdrew Russia's lease on the the site for a new embassy.

