National Parks and Wildlife Service respond to allegations of mismanagement of Brumby control program in Kosciuszko National Park

By Alex Crowe
Updated September 16 2022 - 9:39pm, first published 7:30pm
A control program was implemented for Kosciuszko National Park after numbers surged when protection legislation was introduced. Photo: Karleen Minney

A review of safety measures relating to the control of deer and other feral animals will be extended to consider ground shooting operations of Brumbies, after allegations of mismanagement in Kosciuszko National Park.

