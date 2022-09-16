A review of safety measures relating to the control of deer and other feral animals will be extended to consider ground shooting operations of Brumbies, after allegations of mismanagement in Kosciuszko National Park.
Ground shooting has been suspended in the park while the review, which is expected to take two weeks, is underway.
The National Parks and Wildlife Service released a statement on Friday in response to reports 11 dead horses had been found in the park, killed using inhumane practices.
Photographs that circulated on social media this week claimed to depict horses that had been shot in the gut and left to bleed to death close to bushwalking trails.
The photos, which were circulated by pro-Brumby groups, also raised concerns with NSW Environment Minister James Griffin, who asked for an evaluation of the Brumby control plan's implementation.
Mr Griffin said the wild horse control program was being carried out in line with the requirements of the Wild Horse Management plan, however, an evaluation of implementation was required.
National Parks said the RSPCA had investigated the cull and confirmed there was no evidence of a breach of animal welfare legislation.
NPWS met its legal obligations which includes trapping and rehoming, as well as ground shooting, under the Wild Horse Heritage Management Plan, the statement said.
"The 11 horses were culled (ground shooting) in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards," National Parks said.
"The horses did not bleed to death and they were not shot in the gut.
"The implementation of wild horse control is a sensitive and challenging issue for everyone and will be carried out to the highest possible standards."
The management plan, including the requirement to reduce the population to 3000 horses, was agreed after more than two years of engagement with the community.
It was introduced after the scrapping of legislation to protect the horses, introduced by former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro.
National Parks said consultation included advice from the NSW RSPCA, a scientific advisory panel and Aboriginal stakeholders.
"There is clear scientific consensus that the number of wild horses in Kosciuszko National Park is too high and that any failure to reduce the population will result in significant, long-term damage to a globally important national park," the statement said.
About 33,000 feral animals were removed from Kosciuszko in 2021, including goats, pigs, deer, foxes, rabbits, wild dogs and feral cats.
The feral animal and weed control program in the park has been the biggest in Kosciuszko's history.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
