NSW Environment Minister James Griffin has called for an evaluation of the Brumby control plan's implementation, following reports of horse carcases being discarded in Kosciuszko National Park.
Mr Griffin said he has asked for an evaluation of the plan's implementation with assistance from RSPCA NSW, after concerns of mismanagement were raised by members of the community.
He said he would consider the findings once the evaluation was complete. His office was unable to confirm who would undertake the review.
The statement follows calls from Monaro Member Nichole Overall on Thursday, urging Mr Griffin to take action.
The Nationals member has voiced concerns the cull was not being conducted in accordance with the management plan, which would reduce the number of feral horses in the park to 3000 within the next five years.
Ms Overall said photographs posted to social media this week provided evidence carcases were not being discarded responsibly.
The images of dead feral horses, reported to have been taken near walking tracks in the Jindabyne area by a Cooma couple, have been circulated on social media by pro-Brumby groups.
Ms Overall said while she supports the management plan, the issue of dead horses being left in the park needed to be addressed.
"Our Snowy Mountain brumbies have been a part of life in the Monaro for generations," Ms Overall said.
"Many worked long and hard on reaching a general consensus around the Wild Horse Management Plan's intent, recognising the historic significance of the Brumbies while protecting the most vulnerable wilderness areas of the park."
Former member for Monaro John Barilaro was the main proponent for protecting the Brumbies, prior to stepping down from politics in 2021.
The former deputy premier of NSW and leader of the NSW National Party introduced legislation in 2018 to prevent culling.
Feral horse numbers surged in the years that followed, with some estimates putting populations at around 20,000.
Under the plan, horses will be trapped and re-homed, shot in the park or sent to an abattoir, which intends to remove Brumbies from all but a third of the park.
READ ALSO:
Ms Overall said the public had raised concerns over the environmental impacts of horses being left in the circumstances she's seen photographed.
She said concerns had been raised regarding other feral animals, including wild dogs, pigs, foxes and cats, feeding on dead horses and the impact of this both environmentally and visually for visitors to the park.
"Everyone can agree that potentially thousands of dead horses throughout Kosciuszko National Park is not what anybody wants to see," she said.
Ms Overall said she had raised her concerns with NSW Environment Minister Jason Griffin, who was looking into the issues.
"The minister will provide feedback and a response to me in terms of that assessment and what the outcomes of that are," she said.
Mr Griffin did not respond to The Canberra Times requests for comment.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.