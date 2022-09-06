Initial works for the first major upgrade to the Scrivener Dam since it opened in the '60s will soon get underway.
The National Capital Authority will undertake detailed design work for strengthening the dissipator in coming months, before construction gets underway mid next year.
The dam will received a $38.5 million upgrade of the structure responsible for absorbing energy of water flowing over flood gates, which can prevent damaging erosion in the river channel downstream.
Around 700 new anchors will be installed into the foundation rock, increasing the thickness of the dissipator slab and improving its strength.
Lake Burley Griffin will be lowered slightly while the work is underway, to mitigate against the risk of flooding.
Funding for the works was part of a federal budget package announced by the previous government in March. Money will be provided over four years, with upgrades expected to extend the life of the dam for another 100 years.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr criticised the Morrison government at the time, for short changing the territory.
Territories Minister Kristy McBain visited the dam on Tuesday to recommit the Albanese government to the project.
"[The dam] has been a feature of Canberra since 1963 when it was completed," she said.
"We know over time we've got to look after the assets right across our community.
Ms McBain said the federal government was in a new era of collaboration with state and territory counterparts.
"I'm here today to recommit that relationship with the ACT," she said.
Ms McBain said she'd held a number of discussions with the Chief Minister recently about big Canberra projects, as had Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and Sport Minister Anika Wells.
"Canberra well and truly has put their projects and plans on the table and we are looking forward to collaboratively working with them, seeing what we can do to make those dreams a reality for people in the territory," she said.
While Scrivener Dam has had regular maintenance, the structure has not undergone any significant strengthening works since it was first built.
Under the current funding model for major assets within the NCA's portfolio, periodic works are required to reduce the risk of asset failure.
ACT Planning Minister Mick Gentleman said the "great step forward" in federal and territory relations provided optimism for light rail stage 2A, plus the Barton and Monaro Highway upgrades.
"We're actually starting to work through those projects right now, so we're very pleased to be working with a new government that's really interested in what the territory is doing," Mr Gentleman said.
Member for Canberra Alicia Payne, who has recently been appointed head of the committee which scrutinises the NCA, thanked the institution for the tour of the facility.
Construction beginning in mid 2023 is forecast for completion in 2026, with the dam still functioning during that period.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
