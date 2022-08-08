A Canberra MP will lead the parliamentary committee which scrutinises the National Capital Authority.
Labor backbencher Alicia Payne has been named chair of the joint standing committee on the National Capital and External Territories.
The committee is responsible for grilling National Capital Authority officials about their work overseeing the parliamentary triangle.
The authority's role in green-lighting the Australian War Memorial expansion was among the topics in its sights during a round of hearings last year.
A recent scathing audit report, which found the authority had failed to show "value for money" after handing out more than $20 million in limited contracts, could also attract the committee's attention.
The committee also examines matters relating to Australia's external territories, including Christmas Island, Norfolk Island and the Cocos [Keeling] Islands.
The appointment comes with a pay bump for the Canberra MP, who will receive an extra $23,800 on top of her base salary of $217,060.
She is the latest representative from Canberra and surrounding region to be appointed to a significant role overseeing the national capital, after Eden-Monaro MP Kristy McBain was named territories minister.
The second-term MP was overlooked for a position in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's first ministry, but is highly regarded inside Labor ranks.
Ms Payne will also retain her position on parliament's influential NDIS committee, which will be helmed by her colleague Libby Coker.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
