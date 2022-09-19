A sprawling home in a sought-after street in Bruce sold under the hammer for $2.9 million on Saturday, breaking the suburb record.
Seven bidders registered for the auction of 39 Jaeger Circuit, five of which placed a bid.
Set on a 1494-square-metre block, the two-storey house includes five bedrooms, a study and a series of family rooms and living spaces.
The sellers, Jenni and Tony Oliver, built the family home in 2000 as a place to raise their children.
"It took about 18 months to build but we got everything that we really, really wanted," Mr Oliver said.
Among the must-haves was a library with floor-to-ceiling shelves - large enough to house a collection of around 4000 books - a heated, indoor swimming pool, a large laundry and spacious bedrooms.
Selling agent and auctioneer Peter Walker of Ray White Canberra said each of the bidders were owner occupiers.
He said they were "very measured" with their bids, considering the value of the home.
"There's not that same level of energy and vibrancy and eagerness to participate in auctions like there was in the early part of the year," he said.
Nonetheless, the home sold after about 20 minutes of bidding, breaking the suburb record by $425,000.
The benchmark was previously held by two properties: 61 Jaeger Circuit, which sold in June, and 94 Jaeger Circuit, which sold last October.
The homes are all located within a tightly held area that many Canberra buyers are eager to be part of, according to Mr Walker.
"It is one of those areas that it's almost like getting membership into an exclusive club," he said.
Mr and Mrs Oliver said while it was evident the market had slowed since last year, they were happy with the result.
They were even more pleased that their home would be passed onto to another family, who were upsizing.
"They were over the moon. They were super excited to buy it and that does a lot for you," Mr Oliver said.
"It was important to us [that another family bought it] because we built it as a family home, not as a trophy home."
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
