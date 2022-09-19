The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

39 Jaeger Circuit, Bruce sets suburb record in Canberra's Saturday auctions

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
September 19 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A sprawling home in a sought-after street in Bruce sold under the hammer for $2.9 million on Saturday, breaking the suburb record.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.