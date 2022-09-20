Independent ACT Senator David Pocock wants Federal Parliament to move to sit for at least one, possibly more, days in 2022 to debate "some really urgent pieces of legislation" including the private members' bill to restore territory rights.
The senator is seeking support to extend the sitting days for the year after the parliamentary calendar was disrupted due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The planned four days of sitting for last week, have been rescheduled for a day of condolences for the Queen on Friday and three days only of normal parliamentary business next week from 26 to 28 September.
Senator Pocock, who has been lobbying Senate colleagues since before the Queen's death to get territory rights listed for debate in the Senate, wants more time for parliamentary business before the year runs out.
"While I appreciate the conventions we observe following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, following that I believe Australians expect politicians to be attending to the work of the Parliament in debating and legislating on behalf of our communities and our constituents," Senator Pocock said in a statement.
READ MORE:
Alicia Payne and Luke Gosling's private members' bill, designed to end a 25-year-old ban on the ACT and Northern Territory debating voluntary assisted dying laws, entered the Senate earlier this month and two sessions of debate were held before all listed speakers made their contributions.
During the second day of debate, Labor senator Pat Dodson flipped on his previous opposition to the territories legislating for voluntary assisted dying, now saying he does not want to stand in their way and will abstain when the bill comes to a vote.
Senator Pocock has flagged moving a motion in the Senate when Parliament resumes proposing an extension to parliament's sitting calendar.
"There are some really urgent pieces of legislation the Parliament needs to consider and vote on," the senator said.
"The government has a raft of legislation it is seeking to pass by the end of the year, everything from 10 days' paid Family and Domestic Violence leave to housing to the national anti-corruption commission.
"For people in the ACT and Northern Territory in particular, seeing debate continue on the Restoring Territory Rights Bill is urgent and important."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.