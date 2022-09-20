The Canberra Times
'Urgent and important,' David Pocock is campaigning for extra sitting days

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 20 2022 - 6:09am, first published 3:30am
Senator David Pocock .Picture by Karleen Minney

Independent ACT Senator David Pocock wants Federal Parliament to move to sit for at least one, possibly more, days in 2022 to debate "some really urgent pieces of legislation" including the private members' bill to restore territory rights.

