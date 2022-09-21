David doesn't think the ceremony was worth it. As for King Charles' tax-free inheritance: "It is patently absurd that the rich(est) don't have to pay this tax. Even more stupid than us going ahead with the stage-three tax cuts." And being Australian: "Until the 2022 federal election, I was quite embarrassed to call myself Australian, especially since the demise of Julia Gillard. Now, I am slowly starting to feel better about it. However, my feelings about Australia are knocked around when Dan Andrews proposes to call the Maroondah Hospital the QE2 (or KC3) Hospital, when the stage-three tax cuts come up for discussion, when the Voice to Parliament is challenged, when Sky News is mentioned, and when the members of the opposition or Pauline Hanson open their mouths."