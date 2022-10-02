The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The musical School of Rock features two separate casts loaded with young talent

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 2 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Fox, Sujaan Biddle, Zach Raffan, Anneke Hollier-Smith and Zayn O'Shaughnessy in School of Rock. Picture by Janelle McMenamin

It's not unusual for a musical to have understudies and standbys. But how many have a Tall Cast and a Small Cast?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.