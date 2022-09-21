A Perisher institution has been listed for sale as the owner of the Sundeck Hotel looks to step back after more than three decades.
Cliff Wallis said it had been "30 great years" of owning and operating the hotel since he took it over in 1991.
"It's been a privilege to be here," he said.
"We've got guests who've been coming here for longer than I've been here."
Mr Wallis said the Sundeck Hotel was first built in 1959 by Ken Murray, who also built some of Perisher's first lifts.
The hotel burnt down less than a year later, but was rebuilt in time for the 1960 ski season.
Today the hotel operates between June and October with 41 accommodation rooms and a fully licensed pub.
The hotel has been listed for sale with Forbes Stynes Real Estate and hotel broker Manenti Quinlan and Associates, which are running an expressions of interest campaign until October 20.
Property titles in Kosciuszko National Park - including those in Thredbo and Perisher - fall under a leasehold system.
The Sundeck Hotel's current lease with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service runs until 2057, with options to extend.
Michelle Stynes of Forbes Stynes Real Estate said the hotel's long lease and strong customer base were appealing prospects for interested buyers.
"It's run extremely well, you've got a publican in there running it and the business itself is making really good dollars," she said.
It's the second major Perisher hotel to be listed for sale in the past month, after Perisher Manor hit the market in August. The hotel's lease is due to expire in 10 years.
Ms Stynes would not disclose a price guide for the Sundeck Hotel, however she said given the longer lease it would likely be higher than Perisher Manor's $7 million price expectations.
Mr Wallis and his wife Sayaka Mihara also own and operate the Tathra Hotel on the NSW South Coast, which has become a more demanding job than expected after relaunching it in 2017.
"We bought that in 2015 thinking that I needed a bit of a new challenge and thinking I was buying a country hotel that would get busy in holiday time," Mr Wallis said.
"And that's sort of like a monster out of control."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
With the Sundeck Hotel on the market, Mr Wallis said he felt "a growing responsibility" to ensure the hotel was looked after.
"The sundeck is also a public place, so it's like the community hall for this side of the mountain," he said.
"There's people from all the club lodges that surround us on this side of the hill that have been coming to the Sundeck for 50-plus years.
"I'm feeling a very deep responsibility not to just unload it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.