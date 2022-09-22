The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

National galleries and museums warn of 'impasse' after years of neglect, as Labor forms new culture policy

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
September 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Gallery of Australia director Nick Mitzevich. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra's national museums and galleries have warned the new government they are at an impasse after a decade of under-funding and staffing cuts, urging Labor to restore their resources to stop them being left behind.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.