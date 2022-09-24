The Canberra Times

Canberra Hospital reveals some details of 'deep dive' into culture in intensive care

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
A review into culture at Canberra Hospital's intensive care unit has concluded staff are fatigued, feel unsupported, undervalued and did not feel they were "sufficiently skilled" to take on duties allocated to them.

