The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

'No evidence' UFOs are extra-terrestrial in origin, Defence Department talking points say

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:19am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Footage from 2015, released by the US Department of Defense last year, showing a UFO seen by fighter jet pilots. Picture supplied

If the truth is out there about UFOs, the Defence Department isn't looking for it, according to newly released internal documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public service editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and foreign affairs. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.