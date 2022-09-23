Canberra charity Helping ACT is working to improve the life of the homeless in Canberra. And that means making sure they get dental care.
Helping ACT president and 2022 Canberra Citizen of the Year Mohammed Ali said dental services in Australia were not funded under Medicare, so for the most vulnerable in the community, dental work was not affordable.
That could lead to much more severe health and social problems.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise funds for Helping ACT, who will help to connect homeless in Canberra with dental services.
It has an initial goal of $10,000 but will continue raising money to reach as many people as possible.
Meanwhile, Mr Ali said demand on Helping ACT was increasing, with many working poor seeking help for food parcels for the first time in their life.
Helping ACT was continuing to provide food hampers every week for those in need.
The link to the Go Fund Me page is here.
