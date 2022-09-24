Canberra Croatia FC's focus is on securing a double-header grand final for the club, after NPLW fixture confusion led to another new date.
The chance of both premiership-winning teams playing in the grand final is something at the front of the minds of Croatia this Sunday.
The club's men's side booked their grand final ticket last weekend. The women are one win away from securing theirs, too.
It took a little detour when the women's side lost 5-3 to Canberra Olympic in the qualifying final, but they have another chance against Belconnen United.
Croatia coach Zoran Glavinic said his side had been focused on tightening up their defensive efforts after being disappointed with the Olympic result last weekend.
"We're refocused, refreshed, and have been taking a look at the game by watching a little bit of video. So hopefully what happens on Sunday is that we go out there and play like we know we can, and that gets us over the line," he said.
"Our defence has been really good and we haven't leaked too many goals during the season, but we've focused on it after last weekend. Because in finals it's a different story, anything can happen, so it's about taking chances, taking your moments.
"We can score goals as well and we showed that as well last Saturday night. That's just got to tighten up a little, and a few other things. So we hope that those moments that got us through to the finals get us through to the grand final."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT:
The preliminary final was moved earlier this week and earmarked to take place on Tuesday, as Belconnen had seven players returning from the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour.
Neither Croatia or United were happy about the change, given the four-day turnaround to the grand final, and the extended notice Capital Football had to address it earlier to avoid it.
Instead Sunday was settled on on Friday, giving Belconnen's returning players only a 48-hour rest window to regroup for the Croatia fixture.
Glavinic said his side was disappointed not to be playing at Deakin Stadium, with the game moved to Riverside, but they would cop it on the chin and move forward.
"That's something I think Capital Football needs to look at and fix for next year if it happens again, but we're going to turn up on Sunday and play at 5.30 at Riverside, and give it our best shot," he said.
"Hopefully it's nice and dry."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.