It's good news for Canberra Chill fans as two new signings took out the top awards in the Capital League One.
Former Hockeyroos star Mikaela Patterson won the McKay Medal in the women's, and 21-capped Kookaburra Ben Craig won the men's Brophy Medal.
The pair are both set to make their debut for the Chill next month off the back of their successful club seasons.
Old Canberrans' Patterson secured the medal with two rounds to go, beating Goulburn striker Laura Reid, who spent weeks on the sidelines with injury, and North Canberra Eagles defender Rebecca Lee.
It came down to the final round in the men's before Craig took home the medal, beating St Patrick's defender Josh Chivers and Old Canberrans' Tristan Kearns.
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
Friday's event marks the first return to in-person awards since 2019, and Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey pointed to it.
"It is so exciting to welcome everyone back into one location after conducting the last two awards online due to COVID," he said.
"The Brophy McKay awards are a pinnacle event on our social calendar, and always a welcome way to celebrate the end-of-season. It continues to be an important night [to] celebrate our membership who have been so supportive over the past three years.
"We're so very grateful and thankful to all of our members for their support to make the 2022 season one of the best on record."
Brophy McKay Awards 2022
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.