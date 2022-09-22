The Canberra Times
'Clumsy and reckless': Wallabies defend Darcy Swain after six-week ban for cleanout

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
Updated September 22 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:00am
Brumbies lock Darcy Swain has been suspended for six weeks. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Wallabies say Darcy Swain is still in the mix for spring-tour selection, despite being slapped with a six-week ban as a punishment for his "clumsy and reckless" cleanout last week.

