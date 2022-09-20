Canberra soccer fans have slammed the city's absence from all women's World Cup activity after the ACT government withdrew from the process to be a training base camp for visiting teams.
In what some have described as "kick in the guts", Canberra has been removed from all World Cup planning and doesn't appear on a venue location map promoting the tournament.
Organisers have published a list of 35 possible training locations, including two in Tasmania despite the state not hosting any matches when the tournament begins next year.
The ACT government pulled out of the process to host games, citing the exorbitant costs of the FIFA event, but had signalled its intent to have teams train in the capital and fly out for matches.
But it's understood ACT officials baulked at the associated fees required to be a training centre, with FIFA requiring locations to pay for travel costs.
It's another blow to the capital's ongoing fight to be a part of major events, with ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr fearing the city will be priced out of the market for World Cups and tournaments.
The government has already bypassed the women's World Cup, the men's cricket Twenty20 World Cup and is unlikely to play a role in the men's rugby union World Cup in 2027.
Capital Football says it's a blow to women's sport in the region, especially given Canberra United is a foundation A-League Women's side and a two-time grand final winner.
Long-time Australian soccer pundit Simon Hill described Canberra's absence as a "head-scratcher", prompting one fan to reply: "... bit of a kick in the guts for a region that has supported the women's game strongly for long time now. Canberra Utd fuming.'
Former Capital Football chief executive and ex-Football Australia board member Heather Reid lamented a missed opportunity.
"For the game in Canberra, particularly women's football, it's incredibly disappointing," Reid said. "You'd have to ask the ACT government as to what they were interested or not interested in."
There were initially three options for training venues in Canberra, with the new $33 million Home of Football at Throsby to be the jewel in the crown alongside McKellar and Deakin.
The Home of Football construction has been continually delayed and a new completion date has been set for mid 2024 - two years after it was initially slated to open.
Still, McKellar and Deakin are considered elite venues in Canberra and Capital Football had hoped to encourage fan activation and involvement from the embassies.
Current Capital Football boss Chris Gardiner said: "Deakin and McKellar were live options. It's really unfortunate for Canberra.
"First of all, for footballers having to travel to Sydney or Melbourne to see a game. It's unfortunate for Canberra that for one of the biggest global sporting events, the city doesn't even feature or have a profile at all.
"We could have organised events with the teams, collaborated with embassies and brought the football community together. I don't know if it's frustration, but certainly sadness.
"It matters to get a World Cup. And you assume the capital city of that country would be involved, so it's pretty sad."
Canberra Stadium was a host venue for the Asian Cup in 2015 and, despite early concerns, ticket sales exceeded expectations and led to money being invested back into soccer venues around the city.
Canberra hosted the Matildas earlier this year, with 13,077 fans turning up to watch a friendly against New Zealand on a Tuesday night.
The government is still keen to host international sporting fixtures, but Barr has said the cost needs to ensure the capital gets bang for its buck in revenue returned.
The Australian men's cricket team will play two T20 internationals at Manuka Oval next month before Big Bash matches and then the Australian women's team play a T20 in January.
The women's State of Origin rugby league match was also in Canberra this year, but the government has signalled that it won't be part of the rugby union World Cup in five years.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
