The ACT remains in the hunt to host Australia's hockey stars after the governing body narrowed the search for a new home.
With the current deal with the Western Australian government expiring in December 2024, Hockey Australia has been on the hunt for a location to establish a Centre of Excellence.
Three regions remain in contention to host the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos. The ACT is bidding for the right with Hockey Victoria and Hockey WA.
All three options pose advantages and negatives, Canberra able to provide state-of-the-art facilities at the Australian Institute of Sport while being close to Sydney and Melbourne.
Hockey Australia's headquarters are based in Melbourne and there is a view from some the on-field and off-field operations would benefit from closer geographical ties.
The isolation offered up by Perth presents both an advantage and a negative, officials enjoying the ability to train and play away from the spotlight of the east coast.
That, however, adds to the challenge of generating corporate support, opportunities that are more widely available in the ACT and Victoria.
The initial process saw five bids submitted, NSW and Queensland eliminated after each body presented to a six-person assessment panel.
The three final contenders will now be asked to lodge a new proposal to the Hockey Australia board, with a decision expected to come by the end of the year.
Officials were impressed with the quality of the bids and will consider a range of factors when choosing the location of the future headquarters.
"The assessment panel weighted all submissions against selection criteria, designed to produce the optimal outcome for Hockey in Australia," the body said in a statement.
"This selection criteria encompasses a range of requirements, including world-class facilities for athletes on and off the field, administration headquarters, learning and developmental facilities, major event capabilities and funding viability.
"Hockey Australia is taking every step to ensure the selection process is impartial, to guarantee the outcome represents the very best option for all stakeholders, including athletes, staff, and fans.
"This investment will secure the world's best hockey development support systems and environment for Hockey Australia athletes."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
