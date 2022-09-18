ACT Brumbies turn to former sevens star Ben O'Donnell to add attacking spark

The ACT Brumbies have added another weapon to their backline as they look to set the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season alight.
Former Australian sevens star Ben O'Donnell has signed with the club on a two-year deal that will see him remain in Canberra until the end of the 2024 season.
The speedy outside back joins a backline led by Wallabies halves Nic White and Noah Lolesio. The Brumbies now also boast significant strike weapons, with the likes of Corey Toole, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau and Andy Muirhead all in the squad.
O'Donnell spent the past three seasons playing for Connacht in Ireland and will make his first appearance in ACT colours in Saturday's trial against the Waratahs.
"I'm excited to be back in Australia and to be joining such a highly respected club like the ACT Brumbies," O'Donnell said.
"Playing in Connacht was an unreal experience and I'm grateful for my time there and the mates I made but I'm looking forward to working every day with a world-class coaching staff and the boys here who have created a great culture from everything I have heard.
"Preseasons never get any easier but I'm excited for the hard work and especially looking forward to having a run around with my new teammates on Saturday."
MORE BRUMBIES NEWS:
ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham was thrilled to lock down another attacking star, the Wallabies legend keen to build on the platform laid by former coach Dan McKellar.
The Brumbies are close to finalising their squad for the upcoming season, with just a couple of spots still to fill.
"Ben will be a quality addition to our group," Larkham said.
"Ben was a very accomplished sevens player, and he's made a good transition to XVs, but we feel he's got a great chance to develop further in our environment.
"With his pace and feel for the game, Ben's an option across the backline and we're excited to see how he goes on Saturday."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.