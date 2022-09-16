Wallabies lock Darcy Swain is facing a second stint on the sidelines this season after he was cited for a dangerous cleanout in Thursday's loss to the All Blacks.
The incident was one of numerous controversial moments in Australia's heartbreaking 39-37 defeat at Marvel Stadium.
While attempting to disrupt the All Blacks ball, Swain dived at the leg of New Zealand centre Quinn Tupaea.
The 23-year-old is set to miss the next three months after injuring the medial ligament in his left knee.
Swain was yellow carded for the incident, but a SANZAAR citing commissioner has deemed it worthy of a red card.
"The referee for the match, Mathieu Raynal, awarded Swain a yellow card for the incident which occurred in the 35th minute," SANZAAR said in a statement.
"Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play."
As a result, the ACT Brumbies forward will face a Foul Play Review Committee on Monday night.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT NEWS:
Swain has the opportunity to accept the panel's findings and plead guilty, or proceed to a more formal hearing to defend his actions.
"All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process," SANZAAR said.
"For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee."
The incident comes just two months after the 25-year-old was sent off for a head butt in Australia's win over England.
The forward missed the remainder of the series after being suspended for two matches before returning for the Rugby Championship.
A possible suspension could open the door for fellow Brumby Cadeyrn Neville to return to the side.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.