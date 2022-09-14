Zac and Simon Woolford share more than just the number on their back and a nickname.
They share tactics, game plans and post-match reviews. Because rugby league is in Zac's blood, just like his dad. That's why Simon - a former Canberra Raiders captain better known as "Germ" - was in tears after his son's NRL debut earlier this year.
That's why he's been on the phone less than 24 hours after games offering pointers and advice, despite his own coaching duties at the Newcastle Knights.
Those phone calls have helped propel Zac Woolford into the NRL finals after preparing to give up on his rugby league dream earlier this year.
The young young hooker was working from 4am at Randwick stables, rain, hail or shine, while juggling NSW Cup with the Newtown Jets.
After six NSW Cup seasons with multiple clubs, Woolford's dream was fading, and his passion for horse racing left him flirting with the idea of giving up on footy. Then the Raiders threw him a lifeline and he hasn't looked back since.
He secured a two-year contract to provide much-needed stability to the club's spine, and now he's playing in his first finals campaign.
The season-ending injury of hooker Josh Hodgson was a sad end to his Canberra career before the veteran joins the Eels, however it resulted in an unexpected opportunity for Woolford.
"I was actually talking to Don Furner, and he said did you ever think working in the stables and playing for Newtown that you'd be here. And no, I can't believe it," Woolford told The Canberra Times.
"Life took a really good turn for me and I'm just running with it now.
"Sometimes you just need a tiny bit of good luck, and if you take that opportunity, good things can happen. I just never got it before.
"I'm so grateful the club gave me that chance."
Woolford's dad is not just a father to his son. As a former hooker who played 234 games for the Green Machine, he makes for an excellent teacher in the raking arts.
"We're on the phone pretty much every day," the 26-year-old said.
"Most of the time he's reviewed my games the next day. He's a big reason I've gotten to where I am."
Just like any parent and child, the pair do have their moments though.
"He's still my dad," Woolford joked. "It's a blessing and a curse. Sometimes it's really good, and other times I want to strangle him."
The Woolford clan will be in Sydney for Canberra's must-win semi-final against the Parramatta Eels on Friday night.
It will be just his second game in the Harbour City since making his debut against the Sharks in Magic Round in Brisbane.
Woolford knows his name carries some weight in the Canberra region, but he's out to make his own mark in the NRL and his dad backs him to do just that.
"Proud is an understatement for how we feel," Simon Woolford said.
"He's done really well and taken his opportunity. His attitude towards footy is first class and for everything he's achieved in the last five months, nobody deserves it more.
"I let Zac run his own race. Sometimes he wants feedback and sometimes he just wants a chat. Nothing changes this week."
Woolford senior believes coach Ricky Stuart's management of his son in his rookie year has also helped bring out his best form at the right time, working effectively in rotation with Tom Starling at dummy-half.
The physical toll of the step up to the NRL was bound to affect Woolford, as seen from a shoulder burner he's dealt with in the past few weeks.
But the youngster said it's par for the course in first-grade and he's ready for whatever the Eels throw at him.
"Defensively I've made big strides," he said. "It's just little things that you're not aware of at the level below.
"But on the attack side of things, it's about confidence and with good players around you, you've got to back yourself."
Part of Woolford's success has come from quickly developing positive relationships with his teammates, after joining the squad 10 rounds into the season.
Raiders players are certainly comfortable around him, particularly enjoying the comic relief he provides.
"It's a really good bunch here with a lot of laughs - even though a lot of the time they're laughing at me," he said.
"I make myself a very easy target because they know they're going to get a good reaction, but it's all good."
Woolford hasn't left his horse racing passion completely behind either.
As a self-confessed "tragic" he has already planned a Cox Plate trip with mates and he happily provides tipping advice to teammates.
"Jarrod Croker is as bad as me," Woolford said. "Frawls, Adzy, Sammy - there's a few boys that love the ponies here."
Canberra will travel to Sydney on Thursday afternoon before taking on Parramatta on Friday night, with a date with the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville to come should they defeat the Eels.
