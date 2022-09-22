The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wallabies lock Cadeyrn Neville returns for All Blacks battle In Eden Park Bledisloe Cup test

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
September 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cadeyrn Neville may be the uncomplicated, tough bugger the Wallabies need against the Kiwis. Picture Getty Images

An uncomplicated, "tough bugger".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.