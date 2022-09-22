An uncomplicated, "tough bugger".
Those were the words Wallabies coach Dave Rennie used to describe his starting lock, Cadeyrn Neville, ahead of their Eden Park Test.
The 33-year-old returns to the Australian starting XV from a knee injury for their uphill battle in the second Bledisloe Cup Test.
Neville and his teammates were not around the last time the Wallabies took a victory from the Auckland venue some 36 years ago.
And the ACT Brumbies lock will face his first minutes on Saturday, after an almost three-month hiatus at the hands of an injury he picked up in July.
But Rennie was confident in Neville's ability for a 50-minute stint against the Kiwis.
"He's a tough bugger, he's just excited to be back in the mix," the coach said.
"He's a big man, uncomplicated. He's a very good scrummaging tighthead lock, very good maul and defensive maul, and a big target at lineout time.
"He'll tackle, and he'll hit rucks, and he'll carry, and probably won't worry too much about all the flash stuff.
"He won't play 80 minutes based on the fact that he's coming back from a reasonably lengthy injury post-England, so we just want a lot of energy and a lot of physicality out of him, and that's what he normally delivers.
"But you never know with footy, do ya? If someone else gets injured and all of sudden the big rigs have got to go 80."
Another Brumby joining the Wallabies squad in New Zealand is Nick Frost, after earning a call up to the No. 19 jersey following Darcy Swain's suspension.
But fellow Brumby Noah Lolesio was a notable absentee from Rennie's 23-player squad.
The 22-year-old passed concussion protocols earlier in the week but his replacement, Bernard Foley, secured his place for another week.
Rennie said the Wallabies were very happy with their No. 10 wearer's performance in last week's controversial loss to the Kiwis.
"We're very happy with Bernard," he said.
"It was a hell of a performance for a guy who hadn't played international for three years and hadn't had a game of footy for about three months.
"It gives the team a lot of confidence, a very good communicator, and I thought a lot of his pass selection was outstanding."
Meanwhile, Tom Banks is in Rennie's sights for the spring tour with the Wallabies coach confirming he was "a chance to tour".
The 28-year-old was named in the Australia A squad two months after breaking his arm during the Wallabies' first international Test.
The fullback returned to full contact training earlier this week and Rennie said game time in Japan would give them an understanding of where he was at, and whether to include him in their European tour in November.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
