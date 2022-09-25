Nobody would blame Capitals star Jade Melbourne for having mixed feelings about being forced to watch the Opals contend for a World Cup on home soil from afar.
But that's not Jade Melbourne.
At just 20, the Seattle Storm WNBA draftee displays maturity well beyond her years.
The Capitals guard is content in the significant role she played in the Opals squad in the lead-up to the tournament in Sydney, and remains confident that her time will come to be a fixture in the side.
"I know my basketball career is only really just starting," Melbourne said at the Capitals' development and futures player tryout day on Sunday in the capital.
"I was super fortunate to be an extra training body so I only left them last Thursday when Steph Talbot and Ezi Magbegor got back from America.
"I just soak it up, making the most of every opportunity.
"Learning and listening to those Opals girls is awesome."
It's the kind of attitude that makes Capitals coach Kristen Veal enthusiastic about what Melbourne can bring to the WNBL this season, fresh off rubbing shoulders with living legend Lauren Jackson in Opals camp.
"This season I really wanted to see what she wants - and it's coming out in spades," Veal said of the Victorian.
"She wants to be a leader, she wants to be point guard of this team and wants to continue to grow that body to compete on a physical level."
Melbourne was drafted early last year by the Storm but committed to another 12 months in the WNBL before going to the US.
However long she has left with the Capitals, Veal knows Melbourne will make it count.
"There's a lot of space for everyone to step into this year," Veal said.
"There's been a lot of changes for us and it's interesting seeing who is stepping up, and she's definitely one that is.
"It's really been so much fun just to see her grow. She's a player that clubs grow programs around."
Veal was eyeing off the next generation of Capitals stars on the weekend, with 21 girls as young as 15 competing for development and futures spots.
"I'm super stoked seeing the talent and competitiveness. It's really surprised me," she said.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
