The Monaro Panthers did something this weekend they hadn't done all season, and they are looking to do it again in next week's grand final.
The side beat Gungahlin United 2-0 on Saturday in the preliminary final to book itself a grand final ticket.
Goals to Zac McLaren and Michael John proved the difference this time to give the Panthers their first win over Gungahlin this season.
It's the same story facing them next week in the grand final against Canberra Croatia FC.
Monaro drew 2-2 with them in their latest meeting, Croatia walked away with a 1-0 win in round 10, and it was a 0-0 deadlock in April.
Panthers coach Frank Cachia believes his side has another 90 minute performance in them to go all the way, but admitted it had been a long season for his side.
"They're really working hard and they've played more games than anyone else this season. So that's probably starting to tell on us a bit, so hopefully we can get the efforts up again for one more," he said.
"We're alive, we're probably on life support but we're alive, and we've got a pulse. While we're there, we're not going to be there to make up the numbers, hopefully we're going to give a good account of ourselves and give Deakin a good contest. Stranger things have happened, so let's see what happens."
The side has not conceded a goal in finals yet, and has only conceded three goals across its last six fixtures.
Croatia has conceded seven goals in its last six fixtures.
If Monaro can execute its plan, like it did against Gungahlin, and get on the scoreboard early, its defensive record shapes as a key factor.
Cachia said it would be nice to replicate their early goal at Deakin Stadium on Saturday for the finale, but their defence was just as important.
"We've pretty much had the best defensive record most of the season. So if we can maintain that, we've gone the last two games without conceding, that's really sort of building a lot of momentum," he said.
"So when you've got (Jordan) Thurtell in goals and you've got a backline that's ready to die for you, you're halfway there. So credit to all the boys in the team, and especially that defensive block that we've got.
"[Gungahlin] are not an easy side to play and obviously then you're playing the benchmark next week with Canberra Croatia. So it's not gonna be easy, we know that."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
