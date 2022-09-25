The NSW Waratahs may be the ACT Brumbies traditional rivals, but a new rivalry has emerged in recent years.
As the top two Australian franchises over the past few seasons, the Brumbies and Reds have engaged in a number of heavyweight battles.
So ACT officials couldn't help but smile when they first saw the draw for the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.
A season opener against the NSW Waratahs at the new Sydney Football Stadium before a Super Round clash with the Auckland Blues in round two.
The Brumbies will then return to the ACT for their first home game of the season against Queensland.
If all goes to plan, Stephen Larkham's men will head into that contest with two wins under their belt and full of confidence for a blockbuster derby in front of a big Canberra Stadium crowd.
"The Reds are our big rivals," Larkham said. "Playing any Australian team is a big occasion for the Brumbies.
"When it's come down to the wire in Super Rugby AU, it's been quite a challenge between the Brumbies and the Reds, so it's a special game to start with at home."
With the draw now released, the franchise will spend the summer working hard on and off the field to ensure fans return in droves to support their team.
The scheduling provides officials a runway to the home opener and chief executive Phil Thomson is optimistic the Brumbies will be the talk of the town leading into the Reds clash.
"In the past, the season has crept up on people," Thomson said. "The awareness is not always there, people are finishing school holidays and going back to work and all of a sudden we're into Super Rugby and they're caught off guard.
"With two weeks leading into our first home game in round three, hopefully we'll have some good performances and able to build awareness for people to get out to the stadium and watch us against our biggest rival of the last few years, the Reds."
Among the other highlights are Christian Leali'ifano's return to Canberra with Moana Pasifika in round four and a Sunday afternoon clash with the Otago Highlanders in round 12.
The Brumbies pushed for multiple day-time games throughout the second half of the season and while they only received one, they view it as a perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a day out.
If the sun comes out, it will also provide Larkham's side with the chance to throw the ball around and play an entertaining style of football.
"Having a Sunday afternoon game is a big focus for us to get people to the ground at a family-friendly time," Thomson said.
"The timing of games is important. Getting the times right so families can get out and enjoy games is one of the biggest things for us in building crowds. We're working with the TV networks to meet their commitments and our preferences."
Round 1: NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, 7.35pm, Friday, February 24 at Sydney Football Stadium.
Round 2: Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, 2pm Sunday, March 5 at Melbourne Park,
Round 3: ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, 7.45pm, Saturday, March 11 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 4: ACT Brumbies v Moana Pasifika, 7.45pm, Saturday, March 18 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 5: Canterbury Crusaders v ACT Brumbies, 5.05pm Friday, March 24 at Christchurch Stadium.
Round 6: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, 7.45pm, Saturday, April 1 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 7: Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, 7.35pm, Friday, April 7 at Lang Park.
Round 8: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua, 7.35pm, Friday, April 14 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 9: Bye.
Round 10: Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, 5.05pm, Friday, April 28 at Wellington Stadium.
Round 11: Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, 2.35pm, Sunday, May 7 at Melbourne Park.
Round 12: ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, 2.35pm, Sunday, May 14 at Canberra Stadium.
Round 13: Western Force v ACT Brumbies, 10pm, Saturday, May 20 at Perth Oval.
Round 14: ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, 7.45pm, Saturday, May 27, at Canberra Stadium.
Round 15: ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, 7.35pm, Friday, June 2 at Canberra Stadium.
