Few people can relate to Max Jorgensen.
A teenage superstar at the centre of a bidding war between numerous rugby union and rugby league clubs.
The NSW Waratahs this week won that battle for Jorgensen's signature, the St Joseph's College student agreeing to a two-year deal with the side.
Canberra rugby fans had the chance to see what all the fuss is about on Saturday afternoon, the 18-year-old turning out for the Waratahs in their trial match against the ACT Brumbies.
The Brumbies ultimately came away with a 21-19 victory, NSW missing a game-winning penalty goal after the final siren, but Jorgensen was the name on everyone's lips.
Inserted into the contest at halftime, the youngster looked threatening with ball in hand and crossed for an impressive try. It was only 40 minutes of football, but the early signs are promising Australian rugby has a special talent on their hands.
Kurtley Beale is among the few people who can relate to Jorgensen.
A fellow St Joseph's College graduate who was touted as a future star from a young age, the veteran has ridden the ups and downs throughout an eventful career since his Super Rugby debut in 2007.
Beale has gone on to represent his country 95 times and on Saturday made his first appearance since returning to Australia this winter.
The 33-year-old's eyes lit up when asked about his new teammate following the trial match, Beale confident Jorgensen has the makings of a future superstar.
"He's one to watch for the future," Beale said. "I've watched a few of his Joeys games and he's certainly a superstar in the making.
There's still a long way to go but he certainly showed what he can do stepping up to the next level.
"The key now is to keep working hard. He's a good kid with a good head on his shoulders, he has a lot of good support around him. It was great to see him come out and step up to the next level."
After years of losing out in bidding wars to deep-pocketed rugby league clubs, retaining Jorgensen is a significant victory for Rugby Australia.
It comes as schoolboy rugby stars Joseph Sua'ali'i and Will Penisini have emerged as the brightest talents currently playing in the NRL.
With a home World Cup in 2027, officials are keen to ensure more talented youngsters remain in the 15-man game and develop into Wallabies.
The son of former Wallaby and NRL star Peter Jorgensen, Max could have chosen to follow in the footsteps of Sua'ali'i. Instead, he could be the first in a new wave of rugby stars.
It didn't take long for Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham to notice the youngster's X-factor, but the former Wallaby was overall pleased with the way his team defended Jorgensen.
"He had a couple of nice breaks, he was quite balanced, he's a dangerous player," Larkham said. "There's been plenty of chat about how good he is, we saw it first-hand today.
"I thought he was quite good. He scored one try, then I think the boys on the wing did a pretty good shutting him down."
Saturday's win was soured somewhat by a pair of serious injuries for the Brumbies.
Emerging prop Harry Vella's day was over after 10 minutes, injuring his knee after twisting awkwardly in a clean out. He will undergo scans to confirm the extent of the damage.
A chance to impress in front of the Brumbies coaching staff also turned sour for Uni-Norths lock Jack Kearns. The uncontracted forward suffered a serious ankle injury and was stretchered from the field before being taken straight to hospital.
In his first match since recovering from a serious hamstring injury, Beale got through around 50 minutes unscathed. His focus now turns to securing a place in Australia's squad for the upcoming spring tour.
