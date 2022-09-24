ACT Brumbies fans are expected to roll out a hero's welcome when Christian Leali'ifano makes his long awaited return to Canberra next season.
The 34-year-old turned out for the club on 150 occasions in a decorated 13-year career in the capital that came to an end in 2019.
Next season, however, will mark the first time Leali'ifano runs out of the away dressing rooms at Canberra Stadium.
The veteran's return to the ACT is one of several highlights in the 2023 draw that will be announced in New Zealand on Sunday.
The Brumbies will open their season with a trip to NSW to take on the Waratahs at the new Sydney Football Stadium before a Super Round clash with the Auckland Blues on March 5.
It's understood the side will play their first home game against the Queensland Reds in round three before Leali'ifano and Moana Pasifika travel to Canberra the following week.
The 34-year-old led his team to an upset victory over the Brumbies in Auckland last season and ACT coach Stephen Larkham is already on high alert.
"He did a job on us last season," Larkham said. "He was the standout player, man of the match in that game.
"I know Christian very well, so it will be an interesting battle. It will be the first time I have coached against him."
Leali'ifano was among the leaders at the Brumbies when Larkham first transitioned into coaching.
It didn't take him long to understand why teammates hold the playmaker in such high regard.
It's also why Moana coach Aaron Mauger chased Leali'ifano's signature as they built a new team from scratch.
The Pasifika endured a challenging first season in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, COVID ravaging their player ranks early in the year.
Led by Leali'ifano they slowly found their feet and proved a challenging opponent late in the season. It's expected they will continue to build into the new year and the former Brumby will play a key role in that process.
"He's got really good rugby sense, he's a skilful player and he just has an ability to connect with people," Larkham said. "That's a true leader. He's good at his job and he's very good at connecting with other people.
"That's the reason they signed him. Christian and a number of other signings, they brought those guys in because they were quality people who would demonstrate the leadership they needed to start that franchise up."
While he has one eye on round four, Larkham's immediate focus is on preparing for the season opener against the Waratahs.
It's a side the Brumbies will be intimately familiar with by the time the season starts, particularly given Larkham's close friendship with NSW coach Darren Coleman.
Having faced off in a friendly on Saturday afternoon, the teams watched the second Bledisloe Cup Test together.
The sides will do battle in a pre-season trial next year and Larkham is confident there will be no surprises come round one.
"Darren Coleman and I started coaching together at the same time," Larkham said. "He was the Brumbies Academy coach when I was first an assistant coach so there's a fairly close connection there already.
"We've got a trial match against them at the start of next year.
"Over the next six to eight months, we're going to see one another a fair bit."
