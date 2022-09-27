They're one of the country's best live acts and they're coming to Canberra.
The Teskey Brothers announced on Tuesday that they'll be supporting Crowded House at their Stage 88 gig on November 11.
And despite being "just the support act" fans can still expect the full shebang, with the four-piece - Josh and Sam Teskey, Brendon Love and Liam Gough - bringing out their full support band including horns and organ.
According to lead singer Josh Teskey, it's all part of the Teskey Brothers experience.
Performing is what they love to do, and tend to tour with a large band to take full advantage of a live audience.
"We do it old school, and we really put everything into that performance and move dynamically through the set - bringing you up, bring it down," he says.
"Singing live is my favourite thing to do. The best bit about it all, is we feed off each other, so when you're there with an audience, we feed off the energy there and there's a real sort of synchronicity that can come together when you're in perfect harmony.
"The audience and the band are all feeding off each other's energy. I think of myself as a vampire sometimes - we suck the energy from the crowd. It's what keeps me alive."
The Canberra show is part of Crowded House's Dreamers Are Waiting national tour. The band will perform legendary anthems from a 35-year career including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong and Weather With You, along with music from their latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting.
"We've done a couple of shows with them over the years and it's always a beautiful show," Teskey says.
"It's an honour to be playing alongside them. They're absolute royalty and legends in the in the music business.
"I love what they do, I love the set and I love the warmth in the crowd for their music. There's a real nostalgic buzz and warmth that at a Crowded House gig."
Joining the Teskey Brothers as support acts will be Julia Stone and Maistrato.
Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
