The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT police and wildlife volunteers rescue an echidna in distress

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:22am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The distressed echidna is carefully eased out of the drain on Isabella Drive. Picture ACT Policing

Police stepped in to assist volunteer wildlife rescuers faced with a prickly situation on Isabella Drive in Tuggeranong at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.