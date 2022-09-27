Regional and rural newspapers have been delivered critical funding to assist in absorbing rising print costs which is threatening publications across the country.
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has revealed the $15 million in grants to regional newspapers will be delivered in the coming week, with publications such as the Newcastle Herald, Launceston Examiner and The Latrobe Valley Express gaining access to the two streams of funds.
Ninety-six publications from Australian Community Media received grants. ACM is the owner of this publication.
Labor during the election committed to the $15 million in funding after regional publications called assistance due to rising cost pressures which was threatening the industry's viability.
Minister Rowland flagged access to local news was critical for regional and rural communities to remain informed.
"I'm proud to announce the recipients of the Regional and Local Newspaper Publishers Program to over 200 publishers right across our nation," Ms Rowland said.
"Just months after the Albanese Government was sworn in, this announcement delivers on our key election commitment to support newspapers to cope with with the significant price increases in newsprint."
Both regional print and broadcast companies were calling for urgent funding, claiming the sector would shut down due to rising costs battering the profitability of the industry. ACM was one of the leading voices asking for assistance.
A total of 133 grants were awarded across the the $10 million pool of funds, while 78 publishers were able to access $5 million from a scheme for independent suburban, metropolitan and indigenous newspapers.
Three publications were able to access funding from the total $15 million on offer.
Labor had rolled out an entire $29 million package for regional media, which included regional and community broadcast.
Ms Rowland in July partially blamed mismanagement of the previous government for exposing the industry to external shocks such as a print price hike, with Labor first raising the issue in April.
The Coalition and former federal government during the election did back monetary assistance for regional media.
Eligible media outlets were able to lodge applications with the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts.
It was a demand driven scheme where an applicant would receive a grant based on a proportion of printing costs. The department had the final decision as to whether the publisher would be able to access the grants.
Publishers were able to consult with the department on the appropriate size of the respective grant.
Other papers include the Mildura Weekly, Byron Shire Echo and Southern Highland and Goulburn Express.
