The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal government provides millions to ease cost pressures for regional media

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
July 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Communications Minister Michelle Rowland. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Regional and rural newspapers will be handed a financial lifeline amid surging print costs which has threatened the industry's viability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.