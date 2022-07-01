The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
In Depth

What's inside Parliament House in the post-Kate Jenkins parliamentary world

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parliament House working conditions came into the spotlight in recent years. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The revolt over the Prime Minister's staffing allocations for the expanded crossbench has managed to drag the treatment of those who work in Parliament House back to the crisp winter daylight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.