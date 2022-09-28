Finally, the government has also "noted" the royal commission's recommendation to immediately reform policies related to public interest immunity claims, without committing to those reforms. During the inquiry, former ministers and senior officials have frequently been questioned under oath on the progress of previously recommended reforms only for government counsel to object on the grounds that an answer may disclose conversations with a minister or prime minister. While conceding that the royal commission needs to access this information and making a vague commitment to introducing "additional rigour" to immunity claims, the government's response is at pains to highlight a principle of "collective responsibility" justifying the confidentiality of cabinet deliberations. Hence it is clear that the government intends to keep ministers immune from individual accountability, even where serious misconduct may have been involved.