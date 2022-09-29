The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Increase density limits to help solve housing affordability, Productivity Commission says

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 29 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More homes need to be built in existing urban areas and planning rules should be changed to allow more dwellings to make housing more affordable, the Productivity Commission has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.