Canberrans can now buy and sell baked goods on Australia's first online baking marketplace, Bakesale.
Bakesale is an online store, founded last year, for local bakers and their baked goods. Canberrans can now buy home-baked goods there, and have them delivered.
Bakesale founder, award-winning baker and qualified Country Women's Association judge Andrea Butler, markets the platform as "the sweet spot between bakers and buyers".
"With the launch of Bakesale, you'll be able to get your hands on baked creations for any occasion and budget," Ms Butler said.
She said the business provided an alternative to mass-baked goods and supported local bakers. This created "more unique options, and ultimately tastes better".
"Whether it's a set of scones for afternoon tea, or a towering cake to celebrate a special birthday, there is a baker on Bakesale for you."
"The best is that it can all be done from your phone, you can have baked perfection ordered in minutes."
The website also allows home bakers to sell their creations. Bakers are already signed up in all regions across the ACT and interstate.
"So many people found a passion for baking during lockdown, or are looking to turn their culinary skills into some extra dough," Ms Butler said.
"Setting up a free account will get you access to marketing strategies, a user-friendly platform and streamlined functionality to attract a huge range of potential buyers who otherwise may not come across your business."
Dee Vijayakumaran is one of the bakers who has put her cake business, Cake Stories, on the website, and is excited to reach new customers.
"It's a really great opportunity for me to get out into the new market because I normally get referred from my clients. So this is a really big opportunity, helping me to go out to the greater market, to go out to different kinds of people," she said.
Ms Vijayakumaran, who has been baking for 10 years, is looking forward to creating custom cakes for new clients from her kitchen in Taylor. Bakesale allows them to request details and customisations to create a cake best fit for them.
Ms Butler said the platform helped support local businesses and reduce mass-produced goods, unnecessary packaging and carbon miles.
She hopes to eventually expand the platform nationally.
If you want to get your hands on some home-baked creations, or share your own baked goodies, visit bakesale.com.au.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
