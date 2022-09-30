The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Online baking marketplace 'bakesale' launches in Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrea Butler, founder of Bakesale, a new online marketplace for baked goods in Canberra, with baker Dee Vijayakumaran at her home in Taylor. Picture by James Croucher

Canberrans can now buy and sell baked goods on Australia's first online baking marketplace, Bakesale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.