For the first time in almost 20 years, Questacon is getting a new director.
Department of Industry, Science and Resources secretary Meghan Quinn said it comes at a crucial time for boosting national engagement with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
"This appointment will build on Questacon's strength and commitment to bringing the best of science and technology engagement to young Australians wherever they are, including in regional and remote communities," Ms Quinn said.
"I know the executive team and staff at this much-loved institution will warmly welcome Jo."
Ms White is currently the director of science, education and conservation in the Australian Institute of Botanical Science based at the Royal Botanic Gardens Sydney.
She leads the National Herbarium of NSW, the Australian PlantBank and the Education and Engagement Centre, which has a focus on STEM and First Nations knowledge.
She recently oversaw the digitisation and relocation of the herbarium collection to a new $40 million science facility in Western Sydney.
Ms White will take on the new role from November 1.
Ms Quinn thanked Questacon's previous director Professor Graham Durant for his deep commitment leading the institution for 19 years.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
