Jo White appointed new director of Questacon after Professor Graham Durant's retirement

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
Updated September 30 2022 - 7:02am, first published 7:00am
Jo White, left, will start as the Questacon director from November 1 after the retirement of Professor Graham Durant. Pictures supplied, Jamila Toderas

For the first time in almost 20 years, Questacon is getting a new director.

