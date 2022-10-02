Period days are already an uncomfortable business without the added possibility of getting caught out while at the office.
We've all been in a position where we've done the quick toilet-paper wrap around our underwear just to get through the morning meeting. Embarrassing? Yes! But frankly, a common enough experience.
I remember getting caught out and feeling so embarrassed. It caused an unnecessary panic, and I had to do a mad dash to the shops on my lunch break just so I could carry on with my day without further disruption.
People with periods don't choose to have them: it's a normal part of our lives. Yet so many workplaces don't accommodate them. Employers have a responsibility to create an inclusive work environment that support our health and wellbeing.
Ultimately, this comes down to dignity.
Unsurprisingly, there's a growing trend of Australians believing employers need to step up. In fact, almost half of women expect their employers to be providing free period products, while two-thirds of us support the idea of free period products at school.
Unfortunately, even in 2022 - period products are viewed as a luxury or personal items instead of a necessity.
But of course, this comes down to a wider issue of period stigma and gender equality in the workplace.
Stigma leads to silence around periods that can cause embarrassment and make staff feel unsupported.
In some cases, women have missed days of work because they cannot afford period products, and work days are unmanageable without them. Imagine constantly having a fear of leaking everywhere - you become glued to your desk and dash off to the bathroom every few hours to keep an eye on it.
Concerningly, a fifth of women have missed days off work, while 7,024 people miss work every month because of their periods.
Providing easily accessible period products at the workplace eliminates the fear of not being prepared and organised enough. We believe that no one should be missing out on reaching their full potential because of their periods.
Workplaces need to be empowering people who get periods - no more hushed tones when desperately seeking a tampon or being stuck to your desk chair because you're nervous that you've leaked.
Empowering people who menstruate means going beyond stocking products in all restrooms.
Workplaces need to be making period health a part of diversity and inclusion strategies, as well as having clearer support systems and wellbeing policies in place.
Progressive employers are already leading the charge and have seen enormous benefits. Unsurprisingly, companies who invest in their wellbeing of their employees have found an increase in productivity and staff retention. Creating a period-friendly workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it sends a message that an employee's wellbeing is valued.
Workplaces should be championing equality and diversity, and one easy way to do this is by providing free period products to your team.
It's an inclusive initiative to ensure dignity for all your employees and with one in five people experiencing period poverty in Australia, it has never been more important to be proactive and educate those around you. At Hey Girls our business is eradicating period poverty and stigma. We operate on a buy-one, donate-one model to move towards a world where anyone who has a period has access to free and safe period products.
We want to end the stigma surrounding periods and ensure everyone has access to free and accurate information about periods and health.
