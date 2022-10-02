The Canberra Times
One driver dead, another trapped in Bungendore two-vehicle car crash

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 2 2022 - 9:05am, first published 5:56am
NSW Police. Picture by Marina Neil

A driver has died after two cars collided on Kings Highway near Bungendore, and another driver remained trapped on Sunday evening.

