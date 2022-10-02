A driver has died after two cars collided on Kings Highway near Bungendore, and another driver remained trapped on Sunday evening.
NSW Police and emergency services attended the scene at 3.20pm on Sunday where the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.
A second driver remained trapped in the other vehicle at the time of print, while their passenger had been released and was due to be airlifted to Canberra Hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation into the circumstances of the incident had commenced but no further information was to be provided at this stage.
The Kings Highway was closed in both directions with reports some drivers were being told to turn back.
Police urged motorists to avoid the area or to expect major delays along the Kings Highway, east of Bungendore.
Live Traffic maps indicated there was heavy traffic along the highway westbound for 20 kilometres until the Goulburn Road turnoff.
Bungendore Rural Fire Service said the collision occurred near the rodeo ground and air ambulance had been on the scene.
It follows the death of a 10-year-old boy in a crash in the Hunter region on Saturday.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.