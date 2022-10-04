Bell Shakespeare presents the classic comedy in which two sets of twins separated 33 years earlier find themselves in the same city on the same day along with their father, who faces death if he does not pay a ransom. Mistaken identities, romance and much confusion ensue as well as plenty of verbal and physical comedy. Directed by Janine Watson, the production is set in the 1970s with music, decor and fashion to match. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Saturday at 1pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Based on the cult 1990s movie that was based on the 1988 movie Dangerous Liaisons that was itself based on an 18th-century French novel, this jukebox musical tells the story of two decadent Manhattan prep-school stepsiblings who toy with the lives and loves of other people for revenge and for kicks - including the seduction of the headmaster's daughter - but find that feelings and situations arise that aren't easy to control. The songs include Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears) and Genie In A Bottle (Christina Agueliera). Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Everyman Theatre presents Jonathan Harvey's play about two boys whose friendship turns into something deeper. Set in a London housing estate in 1993, it focuses on Jamie and Ste, both having problems at home, and their relationship with each other as well as their interactions with their families and neighbours. Against a background of AIDS and homophobia the two teens turn to each other. It's on at ACT HUB, various dates and times until October 15. See: acthub.com.au.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, based on the 2003 comedy film, tells the story of unemployed Dewey, an aspiring rock star, who fakes his way into a job as a relief teacher at a school and forms a band with some of his students to enter a music competition. Dramatic Productions is presenting the show at Gungahlin College Theatre with two casts - the "small" and the "tall" - on various days at various times until October 22. See: stagecenta.com.
Five years in the making, Mark Cousins' epic journey through film history is made up of 40 "chapters" narrated by, among others, Tilda Swinton, Jane Fonda and Debra Winger. It employs almost 1000 film extracts. Each episode is presented alongside a film directed by a woman. Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive, from October 8. See: nfsa.gov.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
