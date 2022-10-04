Based on the cult 1990s movie that was based on the 1988 movie Dangerous Liaisons that was itself based on an 18th-century French novel, this jukebox musical tells the story of two decadent Manhattan prep-school stepsiblings who toy with the lives and loves of other people for revenge and for kicks - including the seduction of the headmaster's daughter - but find that feelings and situations arise that aren't easy to control. The songs include Bittersweet Symphony (The Verve), Bye Bye Bye (*NSYNC), Sometimes (Britney Spears) and Genie In A Bottle (Christina Agueliera). Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm, Saturday at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.