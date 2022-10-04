The Canberra Times
What to do in Canberra this weekend: October 5-9 2022 - The Comedy of Errors, School of Rock and more

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
A scene from The Comedy of Errors. Picture supplied

The Comedy of Errors

Bell Shakespeare presents the classic comedy in which two sets of twins separated 33 years earlier find themselves in the same city on the same day along with their father, who faces death if he does not pay a ransom. Mistaken identities, romance and much confusion ensue as well as plenty of verbal and physical comedy. Directed by Janine Watson, the production is set in the 1970s with music, decor and fashion to match. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Saturday at 1pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

