Gather up all those old knobs of ginger, wash them (don't bother peeling unless they're really old and gnarly) and throw them into a food processor with a bit of garlic, onion, chilli, carrot, celery and herb stems. You want about 200g of ingredients all up, so make up this amount with whatever you have. Give it a good blitz then add two teaspoons of salt and blitz again to make a paste. Transfer to a clean and dry container and keep refrigerated for up to one month. You could add a layer of neutral oil on the surface to help the ginger paste last even longer, about two months in the fridge.