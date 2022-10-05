The Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton are the two most important individuals in Parliament. They represent only about two-thirds of the Australian community on the basis of the Labor and Coalition vote shares. But, despite the improved performance of the Greens and the stunning debut of the teal independents, the two major parties still dominate the House of Representatives and the Senate. Labor can pass its own legislation in the House of Representatives and together the two sides can pass whatever they wish in the Senate.