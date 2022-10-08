The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

People in the ACT and nearby will be able to buy shares in the ACT's Capital Battery next year

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction is proceeding on the huge Capital Battery project near Oaks Estate. Picture supplied

Residents of the ACT region will be able to invest in the territory's large-scale energy storage via a community co-investment fund when the 100 megawatt Capital Battery, now under construction near Oaks Estate, is switched on in the first half of next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.