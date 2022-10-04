City Services Minister Chris Steel says the ACT government has no plans to remove a much-loved community garden in Kambah, but a complaint was received about the space known as "5 Ways".
"The ACT government has never had plans to remove this fantastic community garden," Mr Steel said, in a statement.
"A complaint by a community member was made to Transport Canberra and City Services about the garden.
"TCCS investigated the complaint and no further action was taken as the use of this land was deemed safe."
The resident who had developed the space, off Bissenberger Crescent, confirmed a city ranger had told him nine or 10 months ago that the garden had to be removed, at his expense, because it was not approved.
The resident, who did not want to be named, said he had not heard a peep from the ranger or government since and was concerned the garden was in danger.
A spokesman for Mr Steel said the city ranger did not make the complaint himself.
"The complaint was made by a person in the community. It was not made by the city ranger as a member of the community or in any official capacity," the spokesman said.
Mr Steel suggested that the 5 Ways garden was an example to other communities and was not in any danger.
"We actively encourage residents to care for unleased public land and the well maintained and appreciated 5 Ways garden in Kambah is one of the best examples of this," the Minister said.
"I will be writing to residents in the area to confirm that the garden will remain."
READ MORE:
The Minister also suggested he wanted more initiatives such as the 5 Ways garden.
"The ACT government actively encourages community members to care for local parks and Canberrans who are interested in establishing their own gardens, like 5 Ways, through the Adopt a Park program. The next round Adopt a Park grants program will be open soon which provides funding for community volunteer activities," he said.
"This is one of the many programs we have to support community efforts to boost canopy cover and make better use of public land."
On Monday, Kambah residents voiced their support of the garden, which was established during the pandemic as a COVID-safe space.
Rod Phillips, who lives in elsewhere in Kambah, closer to the Tuggeranong Parkway, said the garden had drawn his family to it.
"For years, as this has evolved, we've walked up here with the kids and the animals," he said.
"We come here and pick herbs. It really is a community garden. What it looked like before was just empty grass and everything that's been done here has been a positive."
Judith Barlow, a resident of Kambah for 37 years, said the garden had brought people together.
"It builds community spirit and pulls us all together, chatting and so on," she said.
"This is lovely to walk past and I do enjoy coming here with my dogs. If someone is looking after it, this is wonderful. We're very lucky."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.