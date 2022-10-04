The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Minister Chris Steel offers reprieve, says ACT govt has no plans to remove Kambah's '5 Ways' garden

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated October 4 2022 - 4:05am, first published 1:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kambah residents met on Monday concerned the 5 Ways garden was under threat. Picture by Karleen Minney

City Services Minister Chris Steel says the ACT government has no plans to remove a much-loved community garden in Kambah, but a complaint was received about the space known as "5 Ways".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.