The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Grace Tame's latest book touches on love, neurodivergence, abuse and family

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Tame. Picture Getty Images

When the name Grace Tame is mentioned among a group of people, it almost always evokes a response. Admiration, intimidation, awe, offence; these are examples of many different ways Australians see the 27-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.