The Canberra Times

Spinoza's Overcoat by Subhash Jaireth wins 2021 ACT Book of the Year award

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:31am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Subhash Jaireth, who has won the 2021 ACT Book of the Year award. Picture supplied

A collection of essays prompted by the lives of other writers has been recognised with the ACT's premier literary prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.