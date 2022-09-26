I left Iran aged 23, long before the "shisha shop age" but, if you promise not to tell my parents, I'll let you in on a secret. When I was in high school in Tehran, I was so naughty. I was in a little gang with three of my friends. We arrived at school at 7am, then the gate was locked to keep us in. But if we couldn't stand being at school anymore, we would climb the wall at about 10 am and escape. We'd always end up at Amoo Hooshang Cafe where the owner, Uncle Hooshang, would let us puff on a pipe and make us an omelette. I don't know why he was so generous, but I'll never forget his kindness to four cheeky kids.