The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Jenna Price | Children victims, survivors of domestic violence need to be heard and supported to end intergenerational trauma

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
October 6 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Children who see violence often go on to use violence. Picture Shutterstock

If you think our governments are pretty terrible at dealing with the crisis of violence against women in Australia, you will be shocked at the way in which children, both as victims and as survivors, are ignored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.