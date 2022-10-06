We know that one in five adolescents use violence against parents, siblings and carers - and mothers and siblings are most at risk of harm. Half of those who admit to using violence use it against their mothers. Devastating for the mothers - and terrifying for the children. Out of control and in need of support. This is what intergenerational violence looks like. They reveal their actions to others - but it is most likely to be someone in the family, someone who can't really know how to fix or how to help.