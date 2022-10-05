The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies to throw 36-year-old hooker John Ulugia into return 16 years after his Super debut

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ulugia spent three years at the Brumbies before joining the Waratahs and then moving to France. Picture by Karleen Minney

John Ulugia is still lost for words. Thirteen years after he last played for the ACT Brumbies, a phone call from a former teammate has opened the door for a shock comeback.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.