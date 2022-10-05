The Canberra Times
AIS to close old facilities as it works to secure a redevelopment deal for campus

Sarah Basford Canales
Chris Dutton
By Sarah Basford Canales, and Chris Dutton
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:23am, first published 4:30am
Kieren Perkins gave an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday. Picture by James Croucher

The AIS is preparing to close facilities at its ageing campus in Bruce because they're unsafe for high-performance use, but chief executive Kieren Perkins is confident a deal can be struck to modernise the campus.

